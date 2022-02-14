Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

