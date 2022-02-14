Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,769 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. 105,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

