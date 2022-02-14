Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 335,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,223,707. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

