Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 7,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,959,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

