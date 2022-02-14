Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

