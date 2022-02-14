CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

CIR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 109,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,368. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

