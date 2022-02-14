Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.37.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 404,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

