Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

CSCO stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

