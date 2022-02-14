Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.
CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.37.
NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
