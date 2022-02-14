Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.37.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

