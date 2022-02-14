Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is Cowbird Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,528 shares during the period. Citi Trends accounts for about 10.3% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 4.52% of Citi Trends worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,386. The firm has a market cap of $371.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.