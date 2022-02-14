Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.