Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,425 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

