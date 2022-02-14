Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.45 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

