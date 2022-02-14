Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

