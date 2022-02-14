Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

