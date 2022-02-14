Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

