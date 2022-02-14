Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.