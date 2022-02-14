Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $181.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.47, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.