Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.60 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

