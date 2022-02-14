Claro Advisors LLC Sells 9,392 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up approximately 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $29.98 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.