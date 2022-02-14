Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 137,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.30 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.