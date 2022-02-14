Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.