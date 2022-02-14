Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Largo Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Largo Resources by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,054,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

