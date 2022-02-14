ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

EMO opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

