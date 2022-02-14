ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CTR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 76,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

