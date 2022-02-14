ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE CTR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
