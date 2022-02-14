Clifford Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 795,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.30. 462,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

