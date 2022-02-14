Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 2.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

eBay stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.12. 75,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $557,894 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.