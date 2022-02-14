Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,266. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

