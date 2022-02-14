Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,467 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for about 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.