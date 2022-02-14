Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. CVB Financial comprises approximately 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.62. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.