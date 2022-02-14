Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

