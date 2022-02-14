Cliffwater LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 4.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.23% of New Mountain Finance worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

NMFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.