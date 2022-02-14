Cliffwater LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.60% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $200.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.38. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $173.76 and a 52-week high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.