CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.29

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $569.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014945 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008318 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,762,288 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

