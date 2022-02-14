Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CBGPY opened at $34.93 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

