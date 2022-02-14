Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $42.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,342.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.