Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock traded up $42.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,342.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
