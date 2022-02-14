Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.60% of Repare Therapeutics worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

