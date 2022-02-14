Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406,710 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $274.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

