CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $733,080.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $239.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

