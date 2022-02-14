CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $733,080.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $239.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
