CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after buying an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.52. 14,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $182.11 and a one year high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

