CME Group Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 1-year low of $182.11 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

