CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys 1,837 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

