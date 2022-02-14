CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.02. 1,163,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,890,047. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

