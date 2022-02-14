CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 3.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after buying an additional 5,046,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 457,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,516,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

