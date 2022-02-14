CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 9,271 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.14. 829,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,531,063. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.