CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 374,998 Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,564. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.