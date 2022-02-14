CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 374,998 Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,564. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.