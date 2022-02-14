CNH Partners LLC Takes $6.59 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $30.88. 346,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.