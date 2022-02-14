CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,736,000 after buying an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 231.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 309,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock remained flat at $$41.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,810,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

