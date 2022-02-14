Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Upstart makes up about 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Upstart by 43.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total value of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,201 shares of company stock worth $310,726,659 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of UPST opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.74.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.