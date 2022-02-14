Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,783 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

BGT stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

